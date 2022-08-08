Daily Quiz | On Taiwan

Venkataraghavan Srinivasan August 08, 2022 11:39 IST

With U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the small island has become the centre of existing U.S.-China tensions. Here’s a quiz on Taiwan

Daily Quiz | On Taiwan With U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the small island has become the centre of existing U.S.-China tensions. Here’s a quiz on Taiwan Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Taiwan 1/6 1. Which body of water separates Taiwan from the Asian mainland? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Taiwan Strait I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. What are the colours of the Taiwanese flag? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Red, Blue and White I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. What was Portuguese name for Taiwan? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Formosa I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Mainly from which province in China did the majority of the initial Chinese migrants come to Taiwan? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Fujian I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Who is considered to be the founding father of the Republic of China? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sun Yat-sen I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Which Taiwanese company accounts for more than 50% of the global semiconductors market? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited (TSMC) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Taiwan YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



