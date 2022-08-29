Daily Quiz | On women’s voting rights

Sindhu Nagaraj August 29, 2022 11:11 IST

On August 26, 1920, the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution took effect, giving women the right to vote. Here is a quiz on women’s voting rights from across the world.

Daily Quiz | On women's voting rights

1. New Zealand became the first nation in the world in which all women had the right to vote in parliamentary elections. One of the campaigners was the most prominent member of the women's suffrage movement in New Zealand and the country's most famous suffragist. In 1887 she was appointed the WCTU NZ's National Superintendent for Franchise and Legislation, a position she used to advance the cause of women's suffrage in New Zealand. She was the first president of the National Council of Women of New Zealand, founded in 1896. Name the activist.

Answer: Kate Sheppard

2. Even though the first bill which would have given women the right to vote in Kuwait was put to the parliament in 1963, a bill was passed only in 2005, granting Kuwaiti women the right to vote and run for an elected office. This politician was the only female member to be elected to the Kuwait parliament consecutively more than two times, in 2012 and 2016, but lost her seat in the 2020 elections. Who is she?

Answer: Safa Al Hashem

3. The movement for women's suffrage began in the early 1900s in India. In 1921, the Madras Presidency voted to remove the restriction on standing for elections at the local level, striking the sex qualification for women. Who was the first woman to be elected to the Madras City Corporation? Before this, in 1917, an organization was founded in Madras to create a vehicle for women to influence government policy. Name the organization and the founder.

Answer: M.C. Devadoss; Women's Indian Association; Margaret Cousins

4. The level of female participation in this country's politics is ranked as one of the world's lowest. Even though the government system allowed only those with chiefly titles, known as matai, to vote in parliamentary elections, it did little to improve women's participation as most matais are men. Which country is this?

Answer: Samoa

5. Women in Switzerland gained the right to vote in federal elections after a referendum in February 1971. At the end of 1970, nine out of 25 cantons had introduced women's suffrage at the cantonal level. Which was the last Swiss canton to give women the right to vote at the local level in 1990?

Answer: Appenzell Innerrhoden

6. This is a memorial in Nelson Street, Manchester, which was the home of an English political activist and her daughters, best remembered for organizing the U.K. suffragette movement. The is the only museum dedicated to telling the story of women's fight for the right to vote. What is the name of the memorial?

Answer: The Pankhurst Parlour



