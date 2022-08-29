World

Daily Quiz | On women’s voting rights

Daily Quiz | On women’s voting rights

On August 26, 1920, the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution took effect, giving women the right to vote. Here is a quiz on women’s voting rights from across the world.

Daily Quiz | On women’s voting rights

1/6

1. New Zealand became the first nation in the world in which all women had the right to vote in parliamentary elections. One of the campaigners was the most prominent member of the women’s suffrage movement in New Zealand and the country’s most famous suffragist. In 1887 she was appointed the WCTU NZ’s National Superintendent for Franchise and Legislation, a position she used to advance the cause of women’s suffrage in New Zealand. She was the first president of the National Council of Women of New Zealand, founded in 1896. Name the activist. 

Answer :

Kate Sheppard  

Daily Quiz | On women’s voting rights

0/6

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
voting
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2022 12:44:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/daily-quiz-august-26-2022-on-womens-voting-rights/article65811279.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY