Watch | A farewell party for Coronavirus in Prague

03 July 2020 11:51 IST

A video on the symbolic farewell party for Coronavirus held in Prague, the capital city of Czech Republic

On July 1, thousands gathered in Prague for a farewell party. It was held to give the coronavirus a “symbolic farewell”. The party was organised to celebrate their renewed freedom after months of restrictions. People sat at a 500-metre-long table on the Charles bridge and they shared food and drinks brought from home.

The Czech Republic was among the first to enforce a lockdown. As of June 30, the country of 10.7 million reported 11,895 cases and 349 deaths. In Prague, the government has now permitted public gatherings of up to 1,000 people.

