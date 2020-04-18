International

Czech airport, hospital targeted in cyberattacks

A healthcare worker in Prague, Czech Republic.   | Photo Credit: AP

Attempts to hit IT networks thwarted

Prague Airport and a regional Czech hospital said on Saturday they had thwarted cyberattacks on their IT networks, reinforcing warnings by the national cybersecurity watchdog of likely attempts to harm the country’s infrastructure.

“Attempted attacks on web pages of the airport were detected in preparatory phases,” the airport’s spokeswoman said.

A regional hospital in the western Czech city of Karlovy Vary was attacked twice overnight on Saturday and foiled the attempts, which however were not exceptional, a spokesman said.

Several other hospitals in the Czech Republic reported attempted attacks on their computer systems on Friday, and said the attacks were successfully blocked.

The Czech cybersecurity watchdog NUKIB said on Thursday that it expected attacks in the coming days.

Pompeo expresses concern

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was concerned by the threat of a cyberattack against the Czech Republic’s healthcare sector, adding that anybody engaged in such activity should “expect consequences.”

A Czech official speaking on condition of anonymity said it was not proven who was responsible for the activity the cybersecurity watchdog had identified but it was thought to be the work of a “serious and advanced adversary.”

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Saturday the attacks were “extremely ruthless” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do hope that our experts will find out who is interested in Czech Republic losing to this disease,” he said on Twitter.

