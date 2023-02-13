HamberMenu
Cyprus exit poll shows ex-minister leading Presidential vote

An exit poll from the presidential election in ethnically divided Cyprus shows a former foreign minister leading a career diplomat by a tight margin in a runoff vote

February 13, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - NICOSIA, Cyprus

AP
Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides smiles as walks with his supporters after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Geroskipou in south west coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Feb. 12, 2023.

Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides smiles as walks with his supporters after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Geroskipou in south west coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Feb. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

An exit poll from the presidential election in ethnically divided Cyprus shows a former foreign minister leading a career diplomat by a tight margin in a runoff vote.

According to Sunday’s exit poll by state broadcaster CyBC, Nikos Christodoulides, the ex-minister, garnered 50.5% to 53.5% against 46.5% to 49.5% for veteran diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis.

Mr. Christodoulides campaigned as a unifying force, eschewing ideological and party divisions, while Mr. Mavroyiannis positioned himself as the agent of change, ushering in a new political era following a decade of rule by outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades.

The exit poll suggests Mr. Christodoulides swayed enough voters from the largest Democratic Rally (DISY) party, whose leader Averof Neophytou failed to make it into the runoff.

Many DISY party insiders had blamed Mr. Christodoulides, a long-time party member, for running against Mr. Neophytou and splitting the party vote.

However, many don’t want the communist-rooted AKEL, Mr. Mavroyiannis’ main backer, from regaining a foothold in government with a victory for the diplmani .

