Cyclone Mora batters Bangladesh

Cyclone Mora that lashed Bangladesh's coastlines forcing the evacuation of millions of people and shutting the country's main port and river transport, killed at least six people in Cox’s Bazar and Rangamati before moving to northeastern India.

The cyclone, which lashed the coastal belt with a wind speed of 128 kmph and made landfall at around 6 a.m. (0000 GMT), cut off Kutubdia, Moheshkhali and Teknaf from other parts of the country.

Road transportation was affected, phone lines were disrupted, more than 20,000 houses destroyed and hundreds of trees were uprooted. The Disaster Management Ministry said it moved to safety more than 2.5 million people in 10 coastal districts which were most vulnerable to the tropical storm as the Met Office upgraded the cyclone warning to Great Danger No. 10, the highest level.

About 18 million people live in 19 coastal districts, 10 of them in high-risk areas. As it moved towards India, heavy showers and gusty winds lashed Mizoram on Tuesday disrupting power and telecommunication network, damaging houses and triggering landslides.