Cyclone Amphan | French President expresses solidarity with PM over death, destruction in cyclone

Cyclone Amphan claimed 98 lives in West Bengal and at least six crore people were directly affected by it

Cyclone Amphan claimed 98 lives in West Bengal and at least six crore people were directly affected by it

In a letter, Emmanuel Macron communicated to Narendra Modi that France was ready to extend any support that India might consider necessary to come to the aid of those directly affected by the cyclone

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death and destruction caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha, diplomatic sources said.

In a letter, Mr. Macron communicated to Mr. Modi that France was ready to extend any support that India might consider necessary to come to the aid of those directly affected by the cyclone, they said.

The cyclone hit parts of West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 leaving a trail of death and devastation. It claimed 98 lives in West Bengal and at least six crore people were directly affected by it.

Amphan also left lakhs of people affected in Odisha.

“In the aftermath of cyclone Amphan in India, President Emmanuel Macron wrote to Prime Minister Modi. On behalf of the French people, President Macron conveyed his heartfelt condolences and his full solidarity,” a source said.

The French Development Agency has finished finalising a concessional loan of 200 million euros, which will bolster the World Bank in providing additional social protection to the most vulnerable in India, the sources said.

In the letter, Mr. Macron also underscored the importance of the cooperation between the two countries at a multilateral level, they added.

