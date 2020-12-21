Cyberattack under control, says Trump

Washington

21 December 2020 04:23 IST

President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed a massive cyberattack on U.S. government agencies, declaring it “under control” and undercutting the assessment by his own administration that Russia was to blame.

“I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” Mr. Trump, adding that “Russia Russia Russia is the priority chant when anything happens” and suggesting without offering evidence that China “may” also be involved.

