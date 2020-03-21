International

Curfew extended in Sri Lanka as COVID-19 cases rise

Sri Lankan soldiers in protective clothes spray disinfectants at a railway station in Colombo. | File

Sri Lankan soldiers in protective clothes spray disinfectants at a railway station in Colombo. | File   | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka on Saturday confirmed a total of 77 COVID-19 positive cases, indicating a steady rise since March 10, when the first case of an infected local was reported.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that 245 more cases are under observation.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday arrested dozens on charges of violating a curfew that came into effect Friday evening. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had earlier announced the curfew would last until Monday morning, but subsequently extended it by another day, until Tuesday.

The general election, which was earlier scheduled for April 25 has been indefinitely postponed due to the spread of the outbreak.

