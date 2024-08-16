GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Croatia to reintroduce compulsory military draft as regional tensions soar

Croatia’s Defense Minister says the government will reintroduce a two-month compulsory military service starting January 1, 2025

Published - August 16, 2024 10:52 pm IST - ZAGREB

AP
Croatia will reintroduce a two-month compulsory military service starting January 1. File

Croatia will reintroduce a two-month compulsory military service starting January 1. File | Photo Credit: AP

Croatia will reintroduce a two-month compulsory military service starting January 1 next year, the country's Defense Minister Ivan Anusic announced late Thursday (August 15, 2024).

The move comes amid heightened tensions in Europe following the Russian aggression against Ukraine as well as an apparent arms race and military buildup in the Balkans which went through a bloody war in the 1990s.

Watch: Which countries have compulsory military service?

This decision marks a return to conscription, which was suspended in 2008 when the country shifted to a volunteer-based system.

"We increased the salaries of soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and officers, their material rights not only through personal income but also through daily wages and everything they are entitled to,” the Minister told the Croatian broadcaster RTL on Thursday (August 16, 2024).

“The modernization and equipment of the Armed Forces is proceeding as planned and in accordance with the agreement with our allies and the NATO leadership,” the Minister said, adding that there will be no saving of funds in this area.

Other countries in Europe are considering similar measures or have reinstated mandatory military service in response to heightened regional tensions.

Last year, Latvia reinstated military conscription in response to the threat posed by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Serbia, Croatia’s biggest rival in the Balkans, is also mulling to reactivate conscription.

Related Topics

war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.