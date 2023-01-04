CPN (Unified Socialist) not in hurry to join Prachanda-led govt: Madhav Nepal

January 04, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Kathmandu

Former premier and CPN (Unified Socialist) chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal on Wednesday said his party is not in a hurry to join Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led coalition government.

In the 275-member House of Representatives, CPN (Unified Socialist) has 10 seats.

Mr. Madhav Nepal said that his party would not rush to take a decision about its participation in the government, which is expected to take a vote of confidence on January 10.

Speaking at a programme organised by the party's sister organisation, Youth association Nepal, Kathmandu District Committee, Mr. Madhav Nepal clarified that the political picture is still not clear and that the politburo meeting of his party also did not take any decision, Myrepublica newspaper reported.

He said that they are ready to make that decision on January 10 after looking at the policies and programmes of the government and the activities of the political parties that are part of the government.

On January 2, Mr. Madhav Nepal had ruled out the possibility of joining the government led by CPN-Maoist Center chief Prachanda.

He said that the party is doing well in the current political scenario and it is not in favour of confronting or accusing anyone.

On December 26, "Prachanda" was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time, a day after the former guerrilla leader dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K.P. Sharma Oli.

Mr. Prachanda claims the support of 169 members in the 275-member House of Representatives. A political party needs 138 seats to form a government under its leadership.

Sher Bahadur Deuba-led Nepali Congress has 89 seats while CPN-UML and CPN-MC secured 78 and 32 seats, respectively.