Cowboys for Trump founder faces trial in U.S. Capitol riots

March 22, 2022 05:44 IST

An elected official from New Mexico is the second person tried on charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot

An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden is scheduled to hear attorneys' closing arguments Tuesday for the case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, whose trial in Washington, D.C., is the second among the hundreds of people charged with federal crimes related to the January 6, 2021, siege.

The judge heard testimony on Monday from three government witnesses. Mr. Griffin's lawyer said he doesn't plan to call any defence witnesses.

The case against Mr. Griffin is unlike most of the Capitol riot prosecutions. He is one of the few riot defendants who isn't accused of entering the Capitol or engaging in any violent or destructive behaviour. He claims he has been selectively prosecuted for his political views.

Mr. Griffin, one of three members of the Otero County Commission in southern New Mexico, is among a handful of riot defendants who either held public office or ran for a government leadership post in the 2 1/2 years before the attack.

He is among only three riot defendants who have asked for a bench trial, which means a judge will decide his case without a jury.

Mr. Griffin, a 48-year-old former rodeo rider and former pastor, helped found a political committee called Cowboys for Trump. He had vowed to arrive at the courthouse on horseback. Instead, he showed up Monday as a passenger in a pickup truck that had a horse trailer on the back.

Mr. Griffin is charged with two misdemeanours: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.