International

COVID19: Spain set to open beaches, restaurants

Demonstrators wearing protective face masks attend a drive-in protest organised by Spain's far-right party Vox against the government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Malaga, southern Spain, May 23, 2020.

Demonstrators wearing protective face masks attend a drive-in protest organised by Spain's far-right party Vox against the government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Malaga, southern Spain, May 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

On Monday, customers will be able to occupy 50 % of the space assigned for outdoor seating at restaurants and bars in the Spanish capital and Barcelona.

Spain is preparing to reopen some of its beaches for sunbathing on Monday, when restaurants and bars in Madrid and Barcelona will serve clients at outdoor seating as the country relaxes its virus lockdown.

On Monday, customers will be able to occupy 50 % of the space assigned for outdoor seating at restaurants and bars in the Spanish capital and Barcelona.

The two cities are the hardest hit areas by the pandemic in Spain, accounting for more than 15,00 of the nation’s 28,752 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Travel between provinces will remained prohibited until late June and international tourists won’t be allowed to come until July.

Spain reported an eighth straight day with fewer than 100 confirmed deaths from the virus on Sunday, when health authorities said 70 people had died in the past 24 hours.

At the height of the outbreak in early March more than 900 Spaniards died a day.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 9:49:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid19-spain-set-to-open-beaches-restaurants/article31668117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY