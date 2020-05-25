COVID19: Spain set to open beaches, restaurants

Spain is preparing to reopen some of its beaches for sunbathing on Monday, when restaurants and bars in Madrid and Barcelona will serve clients at outdoor seating as the country relaxes its virus lockdown.

On Monday, customers will be able to occupy 50 % of the space assigned for outdoor seating at restaurants and bars in the Spanish capital and Barcelona.

The two cities are the hardest hit areas by the pandemic in Spain, accounting for more than 15,00 of the nation’s 28,752 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Travel between provinces will remained prohibited until late June and international tourists won’t be allowed to come until July.

Spain reported an eighth straight day with fewer than 100 confirmed deaths from the virus on Sunday, when health authorities said 70 people had died in the past 24 hours.

At the height of the outbreak in early March more than 900 Spaniards died a day.