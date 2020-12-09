International

COVID-19 vaccine to have differential pricing: Pfizer

After the U.K. approval for the vaccine, Pfizer and BioNTech are anticipating further regulatory decisions across the globe in the coming days and are ready to deliver vaccine doses following potential regulatory authorisations. File photo   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Global pharma major Pfizer has said it will have differential pricing on its COVID-19 vaccine for different countries, as the company aims to make the vaccine available across the world.

Also read: Coronavirus | Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in India

The company’s Indian arm has sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the country from the Indian drug regulator.

 After the U.K. approval for the vaccine, Pfizer and BioNTech are anticipating further regulatory decisions across the globe in the coming days and are ready to deliver vaccine doses following potential regulatory authorisations or approvals, Pfizer had earlier said.

“The fundamental that went into the pricing was that we make sure we make it very quickly available to everyone,” Pfizer Inc Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said at a virtual press conference organised by International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) on Tuesday.

“We are having a tier pricing. It is one price for the developed world based on their GDP, another price, lower for the middle-income countries and in the low-income countries, like countries in Africa etc we are giving it on a not-on-profit base,” he added.

Even in developed countries, the price is what they can afford to pay. In the U.S. the price is $19.50, the price of an average meal, Mr. Bourla said.

The company is in talks with various governments for the vaccine, he added.

Mr. Bourla also said the company is also working on a new formulation that will be able to avoid the -70 degree requirement and can be stored in simple refrigeration.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2020 8:15:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-vaccine-to-have-differential-pricing-pfizer/article33291268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY