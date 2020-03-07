International

COVID-19 | Trump says he would rather have cruise ship passengers stay on ship

President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump.   | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Trump said he would let others make the decision whether to allow the passengers to leave the Grand Princess ship

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would rather have passengers on a cruise ship, which was denied entry to San Francisco over COVID-19 concerns, remain on board the vessel.

But Mr. Trump said he would let others make the decision whether to allow the passengers to leave the Grand Princess ship, where 35 people have reported flu-like symptoms.

“I'd rather have them stay on, personally, but I fully understand if they want to take them off,” Mr. Trump told reporters after touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

