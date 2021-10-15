COVID-19: Sri Lanka to tighten inter-provincial travel ban

Colombo

15 October 2021 19:35 IST

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed authorities to check traffic at provincial borders in view of the public holidays that fall on October 19 and 20

Sri Lanka on Friday announced to strictly enforce the inter-provincial travel ban which is in place since the nationwide lockdown was implemented in August.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed authorities to check traffic at provincial borders in view of the public holidays that fall on October 19 and 20, and the resultant long weekend, the President’s office said in a statement.

Sri Lanka lifted its nationwide lockdown two weeks ago as the authorities claimed that the number of deaths and infections subsided after the country suffered a surge in its deadly third wave of the coronavirus.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of deaths which was under 1,000 by the end of April has now crossed over 13,400.

After weeks of resistance, the government gave in to the pleas of the health authorities by imposing a lockdown on August 20.

In late August, the death toll hit 3,000 per day on certain days which the health authorities said was down to just 21 on Thursday.

Director General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardane said that the number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has come down by 50%.

Commenting on the lifting of the lockdown two weeks ago, he said: “it has to be said that people's behaviour in the last couple of days was not satisfactory”.