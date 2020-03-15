COVID-19 | Spanish PM Sanchez’s wifes tests positive

Madrid

15 March 2020 05:57 IST

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement

The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said.

The announcement came late on March 14, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

