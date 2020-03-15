InternationalMadrid 15 March 2020 05:57 IST
Comments
COVID-19 | Spanish PM Sanchez’s wifes tests positive
Updated: 15 March 2020 05:57 IST
Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement
The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said.
The announcement came late on March 14, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.
Also read: Spain emerges as new coronavirus hotspot
Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.
More In International
Read more...