COVID-19: South Korea reports 60 new cases, total 893

South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s morning updates.

The country now has 893 cases, the KCDC said— the largest national total anywhere outside China — adding one more person had died, taking the toll to eight.

For the previous three days, KCDC had reported triple-digit increases each morning as the outbreak took hold in South Korea, the world’s 12th-largest economy.

Of the latest cases, 49 are in the southern city of Daegu and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, KCDC said.

Most of the country’s infections are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, an entity often accused of being a cult.

Shincheonji claims its founder, Lee Man-hee, has donned the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on the day of judgement.

A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on February 10, but attended at least four church services before being diagnosed.