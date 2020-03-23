COVID-19 pandemic ‘accelerating’: WHO chief

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly “accelerating”, the World Health Organization warned Monday, but said it was still possible to “change the trajectory” of the outbreak.

“The pandemic is accelerating,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing, saying “it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases.”

But he said that “we are not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”