International

COVID-19 pandemic ‘accelerating’: WHO chief

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus talks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 virus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: File

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus talks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 virus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: File   | Photo Credit: AFP

“It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases.”

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly “accelerating”, the World Health Organization warned Monday, but said it was still possible to “change the trajectory” of the outbreak.

“The pandemic is accelerating,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing, saying “it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases.”

But he said that “we are not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 10:29:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-pandemic-accelerating-who-chief/article31145224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY