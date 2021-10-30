COVID-19 outbreak in China developing rapidly, official says

Shanghai

30 October 2021 21:47 IST

China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak is developing rapidly, a health official said, as the authorities demanded high vigilance at ports of entry amid growing infections in a northeastern border city caused by the virus arriving from abroad.

Some 377 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported from October 17-29, National Health Commission (NHC) data showed.

China has tackled a series of outbreaks this year since it largely contained a national spread in early 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

“Within the past 14 days, 14 provincial areas have reported new locally transmitted cases or asymptomatic carriers,” NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said on Saturday.

“The outbreak is still developing rapidly, and the virus control situation is severe and complicated,” he said.

Heihe, a small northeastern city of 1.3 million people that lies on China’s side of the Amur river on the border with Russia, reported 26 local cases for October 29, a sharp increase from nine on October 28 and just one on October 27.