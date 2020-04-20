International

COVID-19: New Zealand’s lockdown extended

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds up a card showing a new alert system for COVID-19, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Wellington, New Zealand. For the first time in New Zealand, health authorities said there might be a local outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand’s lockdown will last another week.

For nearly four weeks, nonessential workers have been able to leave their homes only to buy groceries or get exercise.

From next week, workers at some businesses such as construction and manufacturing will be able to resume their jobs, and some schools will reopen, although parents will be encouraged to continue having their children learn from home.

