COVID-19: New Zealand’s lockdown extended

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand’s lockdown will last another week.
For nearly four weeks, nonessential workers have been able to leave their homes only to buy groceries or get exercise.
From next week, workers at some businesses such as construction and manufacturing will be able to resume their jobs, and some schools will reopen, although parents will be encouraged to continue having their children learn from home.
