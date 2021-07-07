International

COVID-19 | New Zealand approves use of Janssen vaccine

New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris in Wellington. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand said on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, that its health regulator Medsafe has given provisional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was approved for individuals 18 years of age and older, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in an announcement.

"The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccineoptions," Mr. Hipkins said, adding that the country had secured 2 million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year.


