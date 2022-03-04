COVID-19 | New Indian ambassador to China arrives in Beijing, undergoing mandatory quarantine
Pradeeep Kumar Rawat succeeds Vikram Misri
India's new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat has arrived in the country and is undergoing mandatory quarantine for the COVID-19, the Indian embassy in Beijing said on Friday.
"Ambassador-designate Shri Pradeep Kumar Rawat has reached China and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine,” the embassy said in a tweet on Friday. Mr. Rawat succeeds Vikram Misri.
An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, Mr. Rawat was previously India’s ambassador to the Netherlands. Mr. Rawat’s appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff.
He has earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing. Mr. Rawat served as the ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020. He speaks fluent Mandarin.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.