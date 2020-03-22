International

COVID-19 | Deaths in Spain surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000

A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks in an empty central street in Madrid, Spain.

A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks in an empty central street in Madrid, Spain.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Spanish government wants to extend for another 15 days a 15-day state of emergency it imposed on March 14 to try to curb the virus' spread.

Spain’s death toll from coronavirus soared to 1,720 on Sunday from 1,326 the day before, according to latest data from the Health Ministry.

The one-day rise in deaths of 394 was higher than the previous day’s increase of 324. Spain is grappling with Europe’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak.

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday from 24,926 in the previous tally announced on Saturday, the official data showed. Of those, 2,575 people have been cured of the virus, while 1,785 are hospitalised in intensive care units.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that the government would do whatever was needed to combat the pandemic and warned that “the worst is yet to come.”

The Spanish government wants to extend for another 15 days a 15-day state of emergency it imposed on March 14 to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, multiple Spanish media outlets reported on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 5:16:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-more-deaths-in-spain-increase-in-cases/article31134991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY