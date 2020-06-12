COVID-19 may push millions more into child labour: world bodies

NEW DELHI

12 June 2020 16:18 IST

Since 2000, child labour decreased by 94 million but this gain could soon be reversed, they warn

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to push millions of children around the world into child labour, while those already employed may be forced to work longer hours and under worsening conditions, according to a new brief from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the UNICEF.

This could result in the first-ever rise in child labour in 20 years. Since 2000, child labour decreased by 94 million but this gain could soon be reversed warn the two multilateral bodies.

“As the pandemic wreaks havoc on family incomes, without support, many could resort to child labour,” said ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder. “Social protection is vital in times of crisis, as it provides assistance to those who are most vulnerable. Integrating child labour concerns across broader policies for education, social protection, justice, labour markets, and international human and labour rights makes a critical difference.”

The brief highlights a direct co-relation between a rise in poverty and increasing number of children falling through the safety net. The brief cites studies to state that a one percentage point rise in poverty leads to at least a 0.7 per cent increase in child labour in certain countries.

“Quality education, social protection services and better economic opportunities can be game changers,” said UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore.

The brief recommends social protection measures such as expanding cash transfer programmes, providing access to health care, ensuring income and food security through creating decent work for adult. It also harps on the need to ensure every child’s access to health and enforcing labour laws.