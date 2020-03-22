COVID-19 | Jaffna reports first case

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 count on Sunday went up to 81, even as over 500 persons with symptoms remain under observation in government hospitals across the country.
Health authorities in the northern Jaffna district confirmed the first case there of a man who reportedly met a pastor who was visiting from Switzerland recently.
A curfew, in place since Friday evening until Tuesday morning in many districts, is likely to be extended through next week sources said, as part of the government’s efforts to continue combating the pandemic. Police have so far arrested 790 persons on charges of violating the ongoing curfew, police said in a statement.
The country has been on a virtual lock down, with all inbound flights and ships suspended indefinitely.
