All about COVID-19

COVID-19: Iran reports 11 new virus deaths, taking total to 54

Pedestrians wearing face masks cross a square in western Tehran, Iran. File

Pedestrians wearing face masks cross a square in western Tehran, Iran. File   | Photo Credit: AP

According to health ministry spokesman, testing across the country showed there were 385 new cases.

Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 11 new deaths from the COVID-19 and 385 infections, bringing the overall number of lives lost to 54 and cases to 978.

“Eleven people lost their lives” in the past 24 hours, spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference, adding that testing across the country showed there were 385 new cases.

What is the real size of the COVID-19 epidemic in Iran?

International experts are questioning the scale of the new coronavirus epidemic in Iran, where the official death toll is second only to China and risks creating a regional epicentre of contagion.

While Iran has acknowledged 43 deaths among 593 confirmed infections nationwide with a vice-president and deputy health minister among those testing positive — unofficial tolls are much higher.

The London-based BBC Persian service says 210 people have been killed by the virus; a figure it says it collated from hospital sources.

Also Read
Sanofi will collaborate with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. | File

China says will repatriate overseas citizens if needed due to COVID-19

 

The report was immediately dismissed by Iran's health ministry.

The People's Mujahedin, an exiled organisation that Tehran considers a terrorist group, claims that the epidemic has killed "more than 300", while infecting up to 15,000 across the country.

Six epidemiologists based in Canada used a mathematical model to estimate that there have been more than 18,000 cases on Iranian soil.

Their calculations — not yet peer reviewed — take into account the number of cases in other countries that originated from Iran.

"When a country exports cases to other destinations it's very likely that the burden of infection in this country is significant", according to Isaac Bogoch, coauthor of the study and a specialist in infectious diseases at the University of Toronto.

'Position of weakness'

This week, Reporters Without Borders added its own criticism of Tehran's handling of the outbreak, accusing the government of stifling news on the spread of the virus.

Also Read
This undated image released by the British Health Protection Agency shows an electron microscope image of the SARS-CoV-2

Thailand records first COVID-19 death: health official

 

“The authorities insist they have the situation under control but they have... obstructed journalists trying to cover the story,” the media advocacy group said in a statement.

On Saturday, Iran's health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour responded to the criticisms, accusing foreign media of spreading false news.

“Among Iran's radicals, there is an obsession with not giving ammunition to the enemy and avoiding appearing weak,” said Thierry Coville, an Iran analyst at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.

Iranian Twitter user Assieh Bakeri speculated: “Talking about coronavirus could soon be considered troubling for public opinion, undermining public security and insulting the president!”

Economic crisis weighs

More than seven percent of people in Iran confirmed to be infected with the virus have died, according to Iran's official data, a far higher mortality rate than in other countries.

In China, 3.5% of infected people have reportedly died. In Italy, another country hit hard by the virus, the death rate is reported at two percent.

Also Read
An image of a coronavirus.

Armenia reports first COVID-19 case

 

“In Iran, for example, they started detecting patients based on death. So if you calculate the case/fatality rate that way, it is going to be very high,” said Cecile Viboud, an epidemiologist at the National Institutes of Health in the United States.

Whatever the reliability of official figures, Iran is certainly one of the main centres of contamination outside China.

The situation is aggravated by an economic crisis, as the country grapples with the effect of Washington re-imposing sanctions in 2018 -- a move that hit oil exports and provoked a recession.

‘"Why did Iran not stop flights to China? There is a rational explanation — China is one of the last countries buying their oil. They need to maintain the economic link,” Coville said.

“With the sanctions, we can say that the government has lost at least 30 percent of its budget revenues. This has inevitably had an impact on their health system,” he added.

Also Read
A bus carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Thursday.

COVID-19: Australia reports first coronavirus death

 

Situated at a geographical crossroads in the Middle East and surrounded by countries with creaking infrastructure and challenging humanitarian conditions, Iran's situation gives cause for worry.

“This is concerning, both for public health in Iran itself, and because of the high likelihood for outward dissemination of the epidemic to neighbouring countries with lower capacity to respond to infectious diseases epidemics”, the Canadian study concluded.

Azerbaijan, Iraq, Canada, Georgia, Lebanon, New Zealand and Qatar have now confirmed coronavirus infections among people arriving from Iran.

Iranian authorities have taken measures to counter the virus' spread, including cancelling Friday prayers in several cities, closing schools until at least Tuesday, shutting parliament until "further notice" and restricting travel within the country.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2020 5:10:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-iran-reports-more-new-virus-deaths-and-more-cases/article30956509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
COVID-19: Iran reports 11 new virus deaths, taking total to 54
Qatar confirms first coronavirus case
Iran dismisses ‘rumours’ as virus deaths jump to 43
112 Wuhan evacuees sheltered at ITBP quarantine facility test negative for COVID-19
COVID-19: Iran toll rises to 34 with 8 new deaths
COVID-19 | Coronavirus infects global markets, investors exit equities
COVID-19 | Dow drops 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten
Covid 19| First British death reported
COVID-19: Over 2,000 test positive in South Korea; death toll in China rises to 2,788
Lancet retracts letter about the plight of nurses treating COVID-19 patients
COVID-19: Chinese couple charged for giving false info to Singapore authorities
Chinese regulators remove ‘Plague Inc’ game from Apple’s China app store
Coronavirus spread to impact India’s auto component industry, says body
New Zealand confirms first case of COVID-19: Health Ministry
Explained | Why is COVID-19 not a pandemic yet?
Shinzo Abe calls for closure of all schools in Japan over virus
New COVID-19 epidemic at ‘decisive point’: WHO chief
Mumbai woman leaves Diamond Princess for home
State tourism sector hit as COVID-19 shadow lengthens
COVID-19: Trump tells Americans risk is low, puts VP Pence in charge of U.S. response
COVID-19 | India evacuates 112 people from China, 124 from Japan
Retail traders in Kolkata hit as supplies from China dwindle
COVID-19: Screening arrangements at Goa airport reviewed
Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26
Latin America reports 1st case
All about COVID-19
Govt closely monitoring coronavirus impact on economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
More new daily virus cases outside China than inside: WHO
Virus infections cross 80,000 globally
UAE bans Iran flights over COVID-19; at least 15 dead in Iran
COVID-19: South Korea reports 60 new cases, total 893
COVID-19: death toll in China passes 2,600; Parliament session postponed
COVID-19: Death toll in China passes 2,500; WHO experts visit Wuhan
Italy races to contain COVID-19 outbreak as cases rise over 100
Chinese President Xi Jinping. File
COVID-19 is communist China’s “biggest health emergency“: Xi
COVID-19 | Iran says ‘enemies’ used virus to sabotage vote as death toll rises
Virus cases jump beyond epicentre
COVID-19: Wuhan doctor who postponed wedding to treat patients dies
Coronavirus: death toll in China touches 2,200
South Korea, Iran report first virus deaths
COVID-19: China once again changes how new cases are counted in Hubei province
COVID-19: South Korea reports 1st virus death as 2.5 million urged to stay home
COVID-19: Two elderly passengers taken off cruise ship die in Japan
Coronavirus: death toll in China exceeds 2,100
COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by 2022: SII
COVID-19 a ‘force majeure’ situation, says Finance Ministry
COVID-19: Japanese data on cruise ship infections backs quarantine strategy
COVID-19 outbreak to hit global growth but will have limited impact on India: RBI Governor
COVID-19: death toll surges past 2,000 in China
COVID-19 | WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900
COVID-19: death toll passes 1,800 in China
Coronavirus: death toll in China reaches 1,765, says govt.
Coronavirus: Second Kerala patient discharged
406 persons evacuated from Wuhan test negative for symptoms of COVID-19
COVID-19 | Hong Kong protesters rally against planned virus quarantine centres
COVID-19 | Will provide all possible help to Indians on cruise ship to return home, says Indian Embassy
COVID-19 | New China cases drop for third day
WHO experts set to join battle against COVID-19 in China as death toll crosses 1500
Chinese tourist in France dies of COVID-19, first death in Europe
Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner
COVID-19: death toll in China surges past 1,500; over 66,000 infected
COVID-19: death toll in China nears 1,500
COVID-19: Chennai Port bans entry of crew from three countries
Passengers on ship turned away over virus fears disembark in Cambodia
China coronavirus COVID-19 | No major change in trajectory of outbreak, says WHO
COVID-19 death toll in China passes 1,300
Explainer: How WHO names a new disease
COVID-19: death toll reaches 1,110 in China
WHO names deadly viral disease from China as 'COVID-19'
States told to be on alert for coronavirus
Coronavirus: death toll in China passes 1,000, over 42,000 confirmed infections in the country
Coronavirus: China deaths rise past 800, overtaking SARS toll
Coronavirus: Foreigners who went to China after January 15 not allowed to enter India, says DGCA
Explained | When can people transmit the novel coronavirus?
Coronavirus: death toll in China soars to 722
Coronavirus | 15 students stranded in China brought to Kochi
Coronavirus | Kerala lifts declaration of State calamity
All 645 Indian evacuees from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus
Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 560, over 3000 new cases reported
More Chinese cities shut down as virus toll rises
Analysis | For China’s Xi, the coronavirus challenge comes laden with economic costs and political risks
In China, infant tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Coronavirus | Compulsory quarantine for 14 days for all arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China
Coronavirus: South Korean woman tests positive after Thailand visit
Built in 10 days, China’s virus hospital takes 1st patients
Coronavirus | Student who returned from China admitted in isolation ward at Villupuram
Coronavirus | Deaths in China pass 360, over 17,000 infected globally
Coronavirus | Chinese city outside virus epicentre shuts down
Coronavirus | Japan confirms three more citizens evacuated from Wuhan test positive
Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection
Coronavirus: death toll in China surges past 300
How bats harbour several viruses yet not get sick
'Please take my daughter': Mother of girl with cancer pleads at Jiujiang virus blockade
Extended chain of human-to-human spread seen in Germany
Coronavirus | Death toll rises to 259, nearly 12,000 confirmed infections in China
Coronovirus outbreak: People flown in from China quarantined
Number of coronavirus-infected in Wuhan 10 times official tally, says University of Hong Kong study
Coronavirus | India on high alert after WHO declares global emergency
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global emergency
Coronavirus outbreak: China assures India of cooperation in epidemic prevention and control
Watch | Coronavirus outbreak spreads out of China
What is the source of the new SARS-like disease reported in China?
Data | The wide, rapid spread of the novel coronavirus
Alarming spread: on novel coronavirus outbreak
Gaps in our knowledge of coronavirus origin need fulfilment: Study
Coronavirus | Highly irresponsible on the part of AYUSH Ministry to prescribe Unani medicines
Novel coronavirus: WHO to reconvene Emergency Committee meeting today
Russia to shut border with China over coronavirus
India’s first coronavirus infection confirmed in Kerala
Air India jumbo plane ready for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan
Coronavirus | IndiGo announces partial suspension of flights to China
China coronavirus: PMO reviews India’s preparedness to combat outbreak
Coronavirus: control room opened in Alappuzha
Coronavirus: Isolation wards set up in Jammu and Kashmir
South Korea’s Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites
A new virus emerges in China
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY