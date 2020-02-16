All about the China coronavirus COVID-19

COVID-19 | Hong Kong protesters rally against planned virus quarantine centres

The virus has opened a new front for protesters after months of demonstrations over the perceived erosion of freedoms had largely fizzled out over the past month

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied for a second day in Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against plans to turn some buildings into coronavirus quarantine centres, reviving anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city.

The virus has opened a new front for protesters after months of demonstrations over the perceived erosion of freedoms had largely fizzled out over the past month, as people stayed at home amid fears of a community outbreak of the virus.

Also Read
Naming a virus:The Study Group has adopted a scientific approach while naming the new coronavirus.APAP

To avoid panic, WHO will not use SARS in new virus’ official name

About 100 people braved the rain in the New Territories district of Fo Tan, where authorities plan to use a newly built residential development that was subsidised by the government as a quarantine centre. Riot police stood by.

A 38-year-old mother of two said she had waited eight years for her home in the Chun Yeung estate and was expecting to get her keys by the end of this month.

“There’s no consultation and we don’t know how long they’ll use Chun Yeung estate. That’s why we are so mad,” said the woman.

Koby, 36, also expressed frustration at not being told for how long the public housing might be used for quarantine. “I’ve waited eight years. I have two children studying in kindergarten and have already transferred them to the school in Fo Tan,” he said.

Also Read
A disinfection worker at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc Airport on February 5, 2019.

Explained | When can people transmit the novel coronavirus?

Protesters gathered in other districts on Sunday.

With Hong Kong property prices among the most expensive in the world, owning a home is a distant dream for many, and frustration over housing has triggered protests in the past.

Many Hong Kong people, already angry about what they see as meddling by Beijing in the former British colony's affairs — which it denies — have criticised the government’s handling of the virus scare, piling pressure on embattled city leader Carrie Lam.

On Friday, the government sought to appease families that have been allocated a flat in the Fo Tan estate by pledging a special subsidy.

Also Read
Pallavi Aiyar

A tale of outbreaks, both in China

Three weeks ago, protesters set alight the lobby of a newly built residential building in another district in the New Territories, that authorities had planned to use as a quarantine facility. The government dropped the plan.

Hong Kong has had 57 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. One person has died of it in the city.

Some Hong Kong people have called on the city government to seal the border with the mainland to block the virus, but Ms. Lam has ruled that out.

The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic climbed to 1,665 after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei Province, and the confirmed cases jumped to 68,500, officials said on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 4:31:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-hong-kong-protesters-rally-against-planned-virus-quarantine-centres/article30835385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
COVID-19 | Hong Kong protesters rally against planned virus quarantine centres
COVID-19 | Will provide all possible help to Indians on cruise ship to return home, says Indian Embassy
COVID-19: death toll in China exceeds 1,600
WHO experts set to join battle against COVID-19 in China as death toll crosses 1500
Chinese tourist in France dies of COVID-19, first death in Europe
Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner
COVID-19: death toll in China surges past 1,500; over 66,000 infected
COVID-19: death toll in China nears 1,500
COVID-19: Chennai Port bans entry of crew from three countries
Passengers on ship turned away over virus fears disembark in Cambodia
China coronavirus COVID-19 | No major change in trajectory of outbreak, says WHO
Saliva of COVID-19 patients contain virus, study finds
COVID-19 death toll in China passes 1,300
Explainer: How WHO names a new disease
COVID-19: death toll reaches 1,110 in China
WHO names deadly viral disease from China as 'COVID-19'
States told to be on alert for coronavirus
Coronavirus: death toll in China passes 1,000, over 42,000 confirmed infections in the country
Coronavirus: China deaths rise past 800, overtaking SARS toll
Coronavirus: Foreigners who went to China after January 15 not allowed to enter India, says DGCA
Explained | When can people transmit the novel coronavirus?
Coronavirus: death toll in China soars to 722
Coronavirus | 15 students stranded in China brought to Kochi
Coronavirus | Kerala lifts declaration of State calamity
All 645 Indian evacuees from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus
Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 560, over 3000 new cases reported
More Chinese cities shut down as virus toll rises
Analysis | For China’s Xi, the coronavirus challenge comes laden with economic costs and political risks
In China, infant tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Coronavirus | Compulsory quarantine for 14 days for all arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China
Coronavirus: South Korean woman tests positive after Thailand visit
Built in 10 days, China’s virus hospital takes 1st patients
Coronavirus | Student who returned from China admitted in isolation ward at Villupuram
Coronavirus | Deaths in China pass 360, over 17,000 infected globally
Coronavirus | Chinese city outside virus epicentre shuts down
Coronavirus | Japan confirms three more citizens evacuated from Wuhan test positive
Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection
Coronavirus: death toll in China surges past 300
How bats harbour several viruses yet not get sick
'Please take my daughter': Mother of girl with cancer pleads at Jiujiang virus blockade
Extended chain of human-to-human spread seen in Germany
Coronavirus | Death toll rises to 259, nearly 12,000 confirmed infections in China
Coronovirus outbreak: People flown in from China quarantined
Number of coronavirus-infected in Wuhan 10 times official tally, says University of Hong Kong study
Coronavirus | India on high alert after WHO declares global emergency
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global emergency
Coronavirus outbreak: China assures India of cooperation in epidemic prevention and control
Watch | Coronavirus outbreak spreads out of China
What is the source of the new SARS-like disease reported in China?
Data | The wide, rapid spread of the novel coronavirus
Alarming spread: on novel coronavirus outbreak
Gaps in our knowledge of coronavirus origin need fulfilment: Study
Coronavirus | Highly irresponsible on the part of AYUSH Ministry to prescribe Unani medicines
Novel coronavirus: WHO to reconvene Emergency Committee meeting today
Russia to shut border with China over coronavirus
India’s first coronavirus infection confirmed in Kerala
Air India jumbo plane ready for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan
Coronavirus | IndiGo announces partial suspension of flights to China
China coronavirus: PMO reviews India’s preparedness to combat outbreak
Coronavirus: control room opened in Alappuzha
Coronavirus: Isolation wards set up in Jammu and Kashmir
South Korea’s Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites
A new virus emerges in China
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY