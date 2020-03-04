COVID-19 | Google cancels annual developer conference amid concerns

04 March 2020 03:58 IST

The company had said on Monday that it would move its annual cloud conference online

Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday it has cancelled its annual developer event, Google I/O, amid concerns on the coronavirus outbreak.

“Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community,” the company said.

Google has become the second FAANG member after Facebook Inc. to cancel its conference as the virus, that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, spreads globally.

New cases of the virus are now appearing outside China. There are almost 91,000 cases globally.

The event was to take place between May 12 and May 14, and is Google's most important event of the year where it highlights new services and products.