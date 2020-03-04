International

COVID-19 | Google cancels annual developer conference amid concerns

The company had said on Monday that it would move its annual cloud conference online

Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday it has cancelled its annual developer event, Google I/O, amid concerns on the coronavirus outbreak.

“Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community,” the company said.

The company had said on Monday that it would move its annual cloud conference online.

Google has become the second FAANG member after Facebook Inc. to cancel its conference as the virus, that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, spreads globally.

New cases of the virus are now appearing outside China. There are almost 91,000 cases globally.

The event was to take place between May 12 and May 14, and is Google's most important event of the year where it highlights new services and products.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 3:59:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-google-cancels-annual-developer-conference-amid-concerns/article30977699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY