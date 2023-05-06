ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 global emergency over but risks remain, says China health official

May 06, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - SHENZHEN, China

The WHO ended its highest level of alert for COVID on Friday, more than three years after its original declaration, saying countries should now manage the virus along with other infectious diseases.

Reuters

While WHO has declared an end to the global emergency status for COVID-19, China plans to continue to monitor the virus. | Photo Credit: Reuters

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared an end to the global emergency status for COVID-19, the virus remains harmful and China will continue to monitor it while increasing vaccinations among high-risk groups, a top Chinese health official said.

The ending of the alert status does not mean COVID will disappear, but its impact can now be effectively controlled, Liang Wannian, head of China's COVID response expert panel under the National Health Commission, said in an interview with state media CCTV published on Saturday.

ALSO READ
COVID-19 | Active cases in country decrease to 33,232

China will continue to monitor mutations of the virus, strengthen vaccinations among high risk and key groups, and look to improve COVID treatment capabilities, Mr. Liang said.

China held on to its zero tolerance for COVID long after most countries started to live with the virus, and only began to abandon its restrictive policies in late 2022.

In February China's top leaders declared a "decisive victory" against COVID and claimed the world's lowest fatality rate, though experts have questioned Beijing's data.

Related Topics

China / Coronavirus

