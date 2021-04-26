Covid-19 | Germany mulls easing virus curbs for vaccinated people

Germany plans to ease some of the current coronavirus restrictions for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a draft text drawn up by the government.

The proposal is to be discussed at a meeting on Monday by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and State premiers.

According to the text, it was a question not of awarding people with proven immunity any special privileges, but of “lifting curbs on their basic rights that are no longer justified”.

The debate comes as Germany is struggling to tame a third wave of coronavirus infections, and just 22% of Germans have had their first of two COVID-19 jabs.

Under the proposed relaxations, people who are fully vaccinated would no longer have to show a negative coronavirus test to enter certain shops, get a haircut or attend certain events.

They would also be exempt from quarantining after returning from abroad, unless they were coming from a country classed as a high-risk virus variant area such as India.

Granting more freedoms

Rules on social distancing and mask wearing would still apply to everyone.

German politicians from across the political spectrum have come out in favour of giving vaccinated people more freedoms.