COVID-19 | France reports fourth death, sparks fear

A fourth person has died in France due to COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It gave no detail on the person’s age or nationality.
On Monday evening, French health authorities reported 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus and said three people had died so far from the disease.
Fears of catching the virus have sparked a run on masks as well as sanitising hand gel in France, leading some stores and online retailers to hike prices.
