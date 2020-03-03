International

COVID-19 | France reports fourth death, sparks fear

French health authorities reported 191 confirmed cases of the virus and said three people had died so far from the disease

A fourth person has died in France due to COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It gave no detail on the person’s age or nationality.

Also read | Explained: When can people transmit the novel coronavirus?

On Monday evening, French health authorities reported 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus and said three people had died so far from the disease.

Fears of catching the virus have sparked a run on masks as well as sanitising hand gel in France, leading some stores and online retailers to hike prices.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 10:50:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-france-reports-fourth-death-sparks-fear/article30975559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY