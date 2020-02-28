Covid 19| First British death reported

A British man has died after being infected by the new coronavirus while quarantined aboard a cruise ship near Tokyo, Japan's health ministry said Friday.
The unidentified man is the first Briton to die from the illness.
Another five Japanese nationals died on the Diamond Princess cruise ship while more than 700 others on the vessel tested positive for the disease.
The Ministry confirmed the man's nationality and death on Friday without giving further details.
All passengers have now left the ship, according to its operator.
