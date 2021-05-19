International

Covid-19 | EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers

EU member states agreed on Wednesday to reopen the bloc’s borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, sources said.

Meeting in Brussels, diplomats also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe — a measure that would open up travel into the 27-member bloc from more places.

The recommendations will be adopted by EU Ministers on Friday, they said.

Since March 2020, non-essential travel into the EU has been banned, apart from a small number of countries deemed safe because of low COVID-19 cases.

Diplomats said that, under the new rules, travellers who could demonstrate that they had received the required number of doses of an EU-approved vaccine could enter the bloc.

In addition, the number of cases per 1,00,000 people that a country could register over two weeks and still be considered for the green list will rise from 25 to 75. This would still exclude non-vaccinated travellers from much of the world, but could allow travel from, for example, Britain, which is well-advanced in its vaccination campaign.

The current green list has seven countries: Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, plus China if Beijing agrees to reciprocate.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 10:12:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-eu-to-reopen-borders-to-fully-vaccinated-travellers/article34600087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY