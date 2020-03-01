International

COVID-19: China reports 35 more deaths, 573 new cases

This photo taken on February 29, 2020 shows medical staff gesturing after work in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.

This photo taken on February 29, 2020 shows medical staff gesturing after work in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.   | Photo Credit: AFP

China on March 1 reported 35 more deaths from the new coronavirus, taking the toll in the country to 2,870. The number is lower than the 47 fatalities reported by Chinese authorities on Saturday.

The National Health Commission also reported 573 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in mainland China to 79,824.

Also read: Explained | Why is COVID-19 not a pandemic yet?

While still in the hundreds, the figure for new infections is far lower than the huge, daily increase in cases China was recording in January and February.

All but one of the 35 deaths were in Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.

