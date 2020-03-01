COVID-19 | Boris Johnson says virus likely to “spread a bit more” in UK

LONDON

01 March 2020 23:38 IST

Another 12 positive tests were announced on Sunday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expected the new coronavirus to spread further inside Britain, following the announcement of another 12 positive tests on Sunday.

“We've found about 35 people in this country have, or have had, the illness and clearly there may be more. That is likely now to spread a bit more,” Mr. Johnson said during a visit to a public health facility in London.

