InternationalTokyo 19 February 2020 16:06 IST
Comments
COVID-19: 79 more people test positive on Japan cruise ship
Updated: 19 February 2020 16:13 IST
So far 621 persons have been infected by COVID-19 in Japan
An additional 79 cases of COVID-19 have been discovered aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 621.
Also Read
COVID-19 | Will provide all possible help to Indians on cruise ship to return home, says Indian Embassy
The new figures come as an initial batch of passengers began disembarking after enduring a 14-day quarantine and then testing negative for the virus.
More In International
Read more...