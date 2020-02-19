COVID-19: 79 more people test positive on Japan cruise ship

Tokyo

19 February 2020 16:06 IST

So far 621 persons have been infected by COVID-19 in Japan

An additional 79 cases of COVID-19 have been discovered aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 621.

The new figures come as an initial batch of passengers began disembarking after enduring a 14-day quarantine and then testing negative for the virus.