A cousin who has been a bulwark of support for President Bashar Al-Assad posted a video on Facebook late on Thursday pleading with the Syrian leader to prevent the collapse of his telecommunication company through what he called excessive and “unjust” taxation.

The unprecedented video pries open what has been rumoured as a major rift in the tight-knit Assad family, which has ruled Syria for nearly 50 years.

Disputes and intrigue are not new to the family, including feuds and defections within its inner circle, particularly in the course of the country’s nine-year war. But the public airing of grievances is extremely rare, perhaps a reflection of the multitude of players vying for influence in the fractured country.

The cousin, Rami Makhlouf, was once described as central to Syria’s economy and a partner to the President. His video, posted on a new Facebook page, seems to be a running public diary of the widening rift — and the fall from grace of a once-powerful tycoon. Media reports by pro- and anti-government sites suggested a campaign against Mr. Makhlouf, possibly at the behest of Russia, a powerful patron of Assad that sought to undermine an influential businessman.

Russian media reports in recent weeks have published criticism of corruption in Syria.

Others view the rift through the lens of the Assad family.

"The dispute is between Makhlouf and Bashar’s wife, Asma Assad, over who controls the economy,” said a former Syrian diplomat, Bassam Barabandi, who defected in 2012.

Former Syrian diplomat Bassam Barabandi aid Makhlouf’s financial holdings and charities have played a central role in financing and ensuring patronage, particularly among Syria’s minority Alawite community — from which Mr. Assad hails.