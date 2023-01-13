Cousin of Black Lives Matter founder dies after police arrest

January 13, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter movement cofounder Patrisse Cullors, died of a cardiac arrest after an encounter with the police in Los Angeles, USA, last week. The LA police department has released footage of the encounter, where Anderson can be seen trying to evade arrest after a traffic accident.

The police repeatedly tased him with a stun gun and restrained him as he begged for help with multiple policemen pinning him down.

In the video, Anderson can be heard saying, “They’re trying to George Floyd me!”, in reference to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in May 2020.

Here is body worn camera footage from LAPD's interaction with Keenan Anderson who BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors claims is her cousin. pic.twitter.com/kUOKuIsmu2 — Hoop (@xhoop) January 12, 2023

“My cousin was asking for help, and he didn’t receive it. He was killed,” Cullors told The Guardian. “Nobody deserves to die in fear, panicking and scared for their life. My cousin was scared for his life. He spent the last 10 years witnessing a movement challenging the killing of Black people. He knew what was at stake and he was trying to protect himself. Nobody was willing to protect him.”

This is the third LAPD-related death of a person of colour within a week, adding pressure on the police department.

According to BBC, Police chief Michel Moore told reporters on Wednesday that Anderson had committed a felony hit-and-run in a traffic collision. He said Anderson had attempted to flee the scene by trying to “get into another person’s car without their permission”.

After being repeatedly tased, Anderson was taken to a hospital, where he eventually died of a cardiac arrest within four hours.

Cullors has called for the LAPD police chief to resign.