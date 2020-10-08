Court to rule on Golden Dawn top brass

Athens

08 October 2020 21:47 IST

A Greek court on Thursday will deliver eagerly-awaited sentences after leaders of neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn were found guilty of running a criminal outfit in a landmark case, a court source said.

The court is also expected to announce whether judges would accept any mitigating terms in passing sentences, said the source, who wished to remain anonymous.

After over five years of hearings, the panel of three judges on Wednesday unanimously labelled the paramilitary party a criminal organisation in what was seen as the most important political trial in decades.

The verdict translates into possible prison sentences of up to 15 years for the top members of the party, including its founder Nikos Michaloliakos.

Unless the court on Thursday agrees to suspend sentencing pending appeals, police are standing by to take those convicted to prison, a source said.

Key crimes carried out by Golden Dawn are the 2013 cold-blooded murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas and the beating of Egyptian fishermen in 2012 and communist trade unionists in 2013, the court established.