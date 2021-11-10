Court orders release of Capitol attack records

Donald Trump

Washington

10 November 2021 22:59 IST

‘Executive powers are not forever’

A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered White House records that could implicate former President Donald Trump in the January 6 attack on the Capitol be released to a Congressional committee.

Mr. Trump sued seeking a stay to halt the release of the documents, arguing that, as a former President, he retained executive privilege to keep the communications under seal.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Mr. Trump’s request was denied, stating it was in the public’s interest to hand over the documents.

Mr. Trump’s “position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power ‘exists in perpetuity,’” Ms. Chutkan wrote. “But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”