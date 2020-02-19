International

Court annuls Pakistan Hindu girl’s marriage

In probably the first of its kind judgment, a Pakistani court has nullified the marriage of a minor Hindu girl, who was converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man in the country’s Sindh province.

Mehak Kumari, a Class IX student, was allegedly abducted from Jacobabad district on January 15 by Ali Raza Solangi, who later married her. Her father filed an FIR, claiming that Solangi had abducted and forcibly married her.

The judge, citing evidence and documents, ruled that Mehak was underage and was not fit for marriage.

