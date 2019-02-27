India-Pakistan tensions: US asks Pakistan to take meaningful action against terrorist groups

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter aircraft was shot down by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during an engagement on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said one MiG 21 ''Bison'' aircraft of the IAF was lost while engaging with the PAF and its pilot ''missing in action''. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody.

The US on Wednesday firmly asked Pakistan to take “meaningful action” against terrorist groups operating on its soil after India’s counter-terrorism action against it and asked the two neighbours to exercise restraint and avoid escalation at any cost.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also called for avoiding military action.

In a separate call with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Pompeo emphasised the close security partnership between the US and India and shared goal of maintaining peace and security in the region.

France working on proposal to ban Azhar

France is working on a proposal to ban the chief of the UN-proscribed Jaish-e Muhammad (JeM) Masood Azhar and could move it in the Sanctions Committee after it assumes the Presidency of the powerful UN Security Council next month, sources said.

The rotating monthly Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council (UNSC) will go from Equatorial Guinea to France on March 1.

France, a permanent member of the Council with veto powers, is working on the proposal (to ban Azhar) and it should be ready soon, informed sources told PTI, adding that the proposal against the JeM chief could perhaps be moved in the Sanctions Committee under the French presidency.

China asks India,Pakistan to exercise restraint

China on Wednesday again called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint amid the escalation of hostilities between the two countries and urged them to engage in dialogue to uphold the peace and stability in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang’s remarks came after Pakistan targeted military installations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorism in Balakot.

“I understand that in the latest development Pakistan says it had shot down two Indian aircraft and captured Indian pilots,” Lu Kang told the media here.

Sri Lanka is deeply concerned

Sri Lanka said on Wednesday that it was deeply concerned about the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack and asked the two nations to act in a manner that ensures the security, peace and stability of the entire region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has unequivocally condemned this terrorist attack in Pulwama and stands firmly in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.