Countries must act to save humanity: UN

Glasgow

02 November 2021 04:57 IST

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged countries to keep the Paris deal goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive

The COP26 climate summit must act to “save humanity” and protect the planet, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday, warning that currently “we are digging our own graves”.

Mr. Guterres urged countries to keep the Paris deal goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive. Calling for decarbonisation of global economies and the phase- out of coal, Mr. Guterres said world leaders needed “maximum ambition” to make the summit a success.

