InternationalGlasgow 02 November 2021 04:57 IST
Countries must act to save humanity: UN
Updated: 02 November 2021 03:37 IST
UN chief Antonio Guterres urged countries to keep the Paris deal goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive
The COP26 climate summit must act to “save humanity” and protect the planet, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday, warning that currently “we are digging our own graves”.
Mr. Guterres urged countries to keep the Paris deal goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive. Calling for decarbonisation of global economies and the phase- out of coal, Mr. Guterres said world leaders needed “maximum ambition” to make the summit a success.
