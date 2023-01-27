Costlier than meat: Why are onions so expensive in Philippines?

January 27, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

A severe shortage of onions has hit the Philippines, causing protests and forcing people in the island nation to change their food habits. Onion is a staple in Filipino cuisine and the shortage has caused widespread agitation in the country.

Comparative cost of onions

According to daily price monitoring data released by the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture, the retail price of a kilogram of local red onion was in the range of 240-350 pesos on January 27 in NCR markets, while that of imported red onion was 200-250 pesos. Local red onion was reportedly the most expensive in the Marikina Public Market of metropolitan Manila, retailing between 300-350 pesos for a kg.

This is more expensive than a whole chicken, which was available for 170-210 pesos per kg, and a kilogram of milkfish — the national fish of the Philippines — which was available in the range of 150-220 pesos. On ordinary days, meat is considerably more expensive than fruits and vegetables.

The government allowed the import of 3,960 metric tonnes (MT) of fresh yellow onion and 17,100 MT of fresh red onion into the country on January 10, setting January 27 as the last day of import.

President Marcos approves the importation of 21,060 metric tons of onions @rapplerdotcompic.twitter.com/27bEotxgIs — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) January 10, 2023

Experts, however, noted that the government intervention was too little and too late, since the harvest season is right around the corner. According to the Philippines’s Department of Labour and Employment, the minimum non-agriculture wage in the NCR region of the country is 500 pesos – the mark that was breached by the cost of a kilogram of onions.

Why are onions so expensive in the Philippines?

Food prices across the world have soared on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022 and disrupted supply chains. Global warming and a worsening climate crisis that has disrupted crop harvest seasons have compounded the issue.

Lawmakers have also alleged potential overpricing and price manipulation of onions in the Philippines. On January 4, Arlene D. Brosas of Gabriela Women’s Party, France L. Castro of ACT Teachers Partylist, and Raoul Danniel A. Manuel of Kabataan Partylist filed a resolution in the House of Representatives, urging an immediate investigation into the charges. The resolution also observed that local red onion was trading between 500 and 720 pesos for a kilogram on December 28, 2022, whereas a kilogram of local white onion was priced around 600 pesos.

ICYMI: In a resolution filed on January 4, the Gabriela Women's Party called for an investigation on the potential overpricing and price manipulation of onions in the market. pic.twitter.com/HlKMvAMhS3 — Gabriela Partylist (@GabrielaWomenPL) January 10, 2023

It is worth noting that onion prices in the Philippines had been rising for months with little to no government intervention during the early stages to curb the inflation. Overall, inflation in the country increased to 8.1% in December 2022 – the highest in 14 years.

According to local media, it is also possible that a syndicate is hoarding onions, thus driving a hike in its prices.

Protests

Shortage of onions, and rising food prices in general, have sparked protests in different parts of The Philippines.

Gabriela Partylist joins the protest action in front of the Department of Agriculture to fight for lower prices of food, strengthening local production and not importation, and to hold the Marcos administration accountable. #PresyoIbabapic.twitter.com/l8bdkvcg8l — Gabriela Partylist (@GabrielaWomenPL) January 16, 2023

SUMAMA SA SELFIE PROTEST❗



Ako si Cathy Estavillo ng Amihan Women , nananawagan na ibaba ang presyo ng pagkain at bigyan ng sapat na subsidyo ang mga magsasaka. Palakasin ang lokal na produksyon, hindi importasyon!#PresyoIbaba#KartelBuwaginpic.twitter.com/mBgcP8zq2J — AMIHAN Peasant Women (@peasant_women) January 16, 2023

Onions in The Philippines are so expensive that April Lyka Biorrey, a bride, decided to replace the flowers in her wedding bouquet with red onions, local media reported.