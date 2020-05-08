Coronaviurs | Trump to get virus tested daily

U.S. President Donald Trump will be tested daily for COVID-19 after one of the president’s military aides tested positive for the infection on Thursday, Mr. Trump said. The president also said that he and Vice President Mike Pence tested negative on Thursday.

“ I just had a test, as you probably heard. In fact, I had one yesterday and I had one today, and it’s negative. Mike [Pence] just had a test, and it’s negative,” Mr Trump said.

“ Now we’re going to go testing once a day. But even when you test once a day, somebody could -- something happens where they catch something.”

Hogan Gidley, deputy White House press secretary confirmed that a White House staff had tested positive for the virus and that Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence had tested negative.

The story of the U.S. Navy member, who serves as a personal valet to the President, testing positive, was first reported by CNN. Normally, presidential valets, who work either in the West Wing or in the residence part of the White House, have duties that bring them up close to the President – from wardrobe management to handling food and drink.

Mr. Trump said on Thursday that he had had “ very little contact” with the aide in question.

On Wednesday, visuals emerged of Mr Trump, without a mask, interacting with nurses in the Oval Office.