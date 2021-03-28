Coronavirus | Vaccinations in China cross 100 million doses

28 March 2021 20:18 IST

The country recorded a new daily high of 6.12 million vaccines administered on Friday.

China has administered 102.4 million doses of its home-developed COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) has said.

China crossed the 100 million-landmark amid a stepped up campaign at home, which reached a new daily high of 6.12 million vaccines administered on Friday.

Wu Liangyou, deputy director of the NHC's disease control bureau, said on Sunday that the plan "focuses on key groups, including people who are in large or mid-sized cities, port cities or border areas, state-owned enterprise staff, college students and lecturers, and supermarket staff”, the Communist Party-run Global Times newspaper quoted him as saying.

Advertising

Advertising

In contrast to many other countries, China has focused on the 18-59 age group initially rather than on its senior citizens, with health officials saying the idea was to inoculate those who are more likely to spread the virus, even if local transmission in China has been broadly controlled.

China is now ranked second in the world in terms of total administered doses, with the U.S. having administered 130 million, the Global Times noted, with a plan to cover 40% of the entire population by June which will require a stepped up daily rate of 10 million doses.