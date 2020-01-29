International

Coronavirus: Plane evacuating Americans leaves Wuhan

A U.S. plane has evacuated Americans from Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s deadly coronavirus epidemic, the State Department said Tuesday.

“The plane from Wuhan has departed,” a State Department spokesperson said early Wednesday China time. Alaska’s Department of Transportation said earlier that the flight would stop to refuel in the U.S. State and is said to be carrying 240 Americans.

