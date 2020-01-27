Coronavirus: U.S. health agency reports five confirmed cases

U.S. Health Authorities, on Sunday, said there are now five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country and more are expected.

Nancy Messonnier, head of the Respiratory Disease Section at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said around 100 people in 26 States were being investigated for the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Of the confirmed cases, all five people had travelled to Wuhan, Ms. Messonier said during a conference call with reporters. “Every case we have had in the United States is someone who has had direct contact in Wuhan,” she said.

Ms. Messonier said there are two cases in California and one each in Arizona, Illinois and Washington State. Until now the toll was three. While Chinese officials have launched an extraordinary emergency response, Ms. Messonier insisted that the health risk for Americans in general remains low “at this time.”

WHO chief heads to China

In a related development, the head of the World Health Organization was headed for China on Sunday to discuss ways to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 56 people and infected nearly 2,000.

“My WHO colleagues and I would like to understand the latest developments and strengthen our partnership with China in providing further protection against the outbreak,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.